Kuwait's KGOC signs MOU with Saudi chevron to export surplus gas from Wafra joint operations area - Kuwaiti state news agency

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) signs a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabian Chevron to export surplus gas from Wafra joint operations area, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.

Muhammad Salem Al-Haimer acting CEO of Kuwait Gulf Oil Company said in a statement that he expects the start of exporting with an estimated volume of 12 million cubic feet of gas, which will increase in the next five months to between 40 to 50 million cubic feet, and after four years it will be in the range of 80 and 100 million cubic feet.

