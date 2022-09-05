Kuwait's KIPCO approves merger with Qurain Petrochemical Co. - CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KUWAIT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) approved the merger contract with Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company, KIPCO's CEO Sheikha Dana Nasser Alsabah told a shareholders meeting on Monday.

The shareholders also agreed to increase the company's capital by 250.8 million dinars ($813.55 million) through issuing 2.408 billion new shares, which will be allocated to the shareholders of Qurain Petrochemical Company.

($1 = 0.3083 Kuwaiti dinars)

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens

