Kuwait's KIPIC puts out fire at al-Zour refinery

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) put out a fire at the al-Zour refinery without any reported injuries, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The refinery is back to work normally, with production and export operations continuing, Abdullah Fahad Shabib Al-Ajmi added.

"The fire broke out in Unit No. 12 and we need a thorough investigation to find out the cause.", he said.

