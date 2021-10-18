Kuwait's KNPC says output, exports not affected by fire at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Monday in the sulphur removal unit of the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait but operations and exports have not been affected, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said, reporting no casualties.

The state refiner said it had isolated the atmospheric residue desulphurisation (ARDS) unit where the fire broke out and that firefighting efforts were continuing.

"The refinery operations and export operations were not affected and there has been no impact to local marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry," KNPC said on its Twitter account.

Last month, KNPC said it started full operation of a project to expand refining capacity and produce fuel that generates lower emissions, including expanding capacity of the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to 346,000 barrels per day. read more

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ghaida Ghantous

