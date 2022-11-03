Kuwait's Kufpec offers LNG cargo from Australia's Wheatstone plant - sources

Companies Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co KSCC Follow















SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC) has issued a tender offering a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading in Australia in December, said two industry sources on Thursday.

The cargo is offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from the Wheatstone plant in Australia for Dec. 19 to 24 loading, they said.

The tender was issued on Wednesday and will close on Nov. 3.

KUFPEC, the foreign energy exploration arm of Kuwait, is a stakeholder in the Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG project.

Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely











