Kyiv suspends exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil

An employee walks at a gas field in Lyvenske, 420 km (261 miles) east of Kiev, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE)/File Photo

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has approved moves to suspend exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil because of Russia's invasion.

A government resolution published on Monday included coal, fuel oil and domestically produced gas in a list of commodities whose export is prohibited at a time of war. It said this was connected to "the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the imposition of martial law in Ukraine."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder and Nataia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.