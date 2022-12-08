Launch of floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany, delayed - Spiegel















BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The launch of a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lubmin, Germany, which was due at the beginning of December, has been delayed by several weeks, Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Thursday.

The delay is due to pending approval procedures, Spiegel said. It quoted a company spokesperson for terminal operator Deutsche Regas as saying: "We expect to start the terminal before the end of December, the month runs until the 31st."

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.