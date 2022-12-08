Launch of floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany, delayed - Spiegel

General view of the new floating LNG gas terminal, which allows Germany to import LNG via ship from other countries, in the harbour in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The launch of a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lubmin, Germany, which was due at the beginning of December, has been delayed by several weeks, Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Thursday.

The delay is due to pending approval procedures, Spiegel said. It quoted a company spokesperson for terminal operator Deutsche Regas as saying: "We expect to start the terminal before the end of December, the month runs until the 31st."

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks