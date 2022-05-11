1 minute read
Lavrov says Russia has enough energy buyers apart from West
May 11 (Reuters) - Russia has enough buyers for its energy resources outside of Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, as European Union countries try to sharply reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas.
"Let the West pay more than it used to pay to the Russian Federation, and let it explain to its population why they should become poorer," Lavrov said at a news conference in Muscat after talks with his Omani counterpart.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
