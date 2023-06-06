Leak halts unit at Shell's Pernis oil refinery in Rotterdam

Companies Shell PLC Follow















June 6 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) has halted a unit at its Pernis oil refinery <C}RO7309414176> in Rotterdam because of an unspecified leak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Due to a leak on one of our units, it was decided to temporarily take it out of service for repair," Shell said in a statement.

The company declined to comment on the type of leak, unit or duration of the outage.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.