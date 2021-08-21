Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Lebanese c.bank to provide $225 mln in financing for fuel

1 minute read

A view shows cars stuck in a traffic jam near a gas station in Jiyeh, Lebanon, August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank will open a temporary account providing additional subsidies for fuel imports up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September, senior Lebanese officials decided on Saturday, in a bid to ease the fuel crisis.

A statement issued after a meeting of officials including President Michel Aoun and central bank governor Riad Salameh said the ministry of energy would issue fuel prices.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:00 PM UTC

Lebanese c.bank to provide $225 mln in financing for fuel

The Lebanese central bank will open a temporary account providing additional subsidies for fuel imports up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September, senior Lebanese officials decided on Saturday, in a bid to ease the fuel crisis.

Energy
EXCLUSIVE EPA to urge U.S. biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels, sources say
Energy
U.S. imposes Nord Stream 2 sanctions; opponents say they won't halt project
Energy
U.S. oil and gas rigs rise for third week -Baker Hughes
Energy
Column: Oil price path depends on pandemic's next phase: Kemp