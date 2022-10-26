Lebanon caretaker cabinet approves Totalenergies' exploration share waiver to Daja 215

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarter skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France, October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to waive TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) 40% share in a consortium to explore Lebanon's maritime Bloc 9 to firm DAJA 215.

Caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said the decision was a "transition, during which we will negotiate the integration of international operator, likely to be Qatar Energy."

Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Editing by Louise Heavens

