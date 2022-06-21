Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Director-General of Oil Facilities at Lebanese Energy Ministry Aurore Feghali, Chairman of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) Magdy Galal and the Director of the Syrian's General Petroleum Corporation Nabih Khrestin sign gas import agreement, at the energy ministry in Beirut, Lebanon June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, June 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon, Syria and Egypt on Tuesday signed an agreement to transfer 650 million cubic metres of gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut.

The deal would see gas shipped via pipeline to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, equivalent to around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; editing by Jason Neely

