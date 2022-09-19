Lebanon to take over Novatek stake in exploration deals for offshore blocks 4 and 9

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Russian gas producer Novatek is seen on a board during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon will take over Russian firm Novatek's (NVTK.MM) 20% stake in exploration and production agreements for Lebanese offshore blocks 4 and 9 in the Mediterranean sea, Lebanese state news agency (NNA) reported, citing the energy minister.

The Lebanese decision comes after Novatek exited the agreements, the NNA report added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam

