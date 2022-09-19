1 minute read
Lebanon to take over Novatek stake in exploration deals for offshore blocks 4 and 9
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon will take over Russian firm Novatek's (NVTK.MM) 20% stake in exploration and production agreements for Lebanese offshore blocks 4 and 9 in the Mediterranean sea, Lebanese state news agency (NNA) reported, citing the energy minister.
The Lebanese decision comes after Novatek exited the agreements, the NNA report added.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam
