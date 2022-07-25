Liberty Oilfield profit tops estimates, to deploy more equipment; shares jump

DENVER, July 25 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT.N) on Monday topped Wall Street earnings estimates and announced plans to deploy additional equipment, as a tight fracking market and strong demand boosted pricing for its services.

Its shares jumped almost 9% to $14 in after hours trading.

The Denver, Colorado-based company said pricing had improved to a level supportive enough to re-activate equipment and that it would deploy two additional digiFrac electric fleets in early 2023, backed by multi-year contracts.

Many oilfield companies have held off building new equipment or reactivating idled fleets following years of oversupply that limited pricing power.

"Pricing has now recovered to where Liberty, in support of our customers’ long-term development needs, is reactivating several of our recently acquired, available fleets," Chief Executive Officer Chris Wright said in a statement.

The company reported earnings of 55 cents per share, topping analysts' expectation of 20 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Its revenue jumped 62% to $943 million compared with the same period last year.

Liberty said it anticipates a 10% sequential increase in revenue during the current quarter, driven by fleet re-activations and pricing gains.

The company said its board had authorized an up to $250 million share repurchase program, which is expected to commence during the third quarter.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by David Gregorio

