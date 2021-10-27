Energy
Liberty Oilfield Services shares pummeled on Q3 miss, supply chain woes
DENVER, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) fell more than 12% on Wednesday morning, after the company missed third quarter earnings estimates and took a financial hit on supply chain problems and inflationary pressures.
The company reported $12 million in logistics costs that it could not pass onto customers and that its maintenance costs were $8 million above normal.
(This story corrects day to Wednesday instead of Monday.)
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
