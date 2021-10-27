Liberty Oilfield Services shares pummeled on Q3 miss, supply chain woes

Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 13, 2019. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

DENVER, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) fell more than 12% on Wednesday morning, after the company missed third quarter earnings estimates and took a financial hit on supply chain problems and inflationary pressures.

The company reported $12 million in logistics costs that it could not pass onto customers and that its maintenance costs were $8 million above normal.

(This story corrects day to Wednesday instead of Monday.)

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

