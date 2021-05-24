Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EnergyLiberty Steel planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants

Liberty Steel is planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants as part of a major restructuring including its aerospace and special alloys steel business, the group said on Monday after a weekend of meetings in Dubai.

"As part of this restructuring Liberty will look to sell its aerospace and special alloys steel business in Stocksbridge," the company said in a statement.

"Liberty has also already commenced the formal sale process of Liberty Aluminium Technologies and Liberty Pressing Solutions," it added.

The company earlier this month appointed a committee to restructure and refinance the group after Greensill Capital, its biggest lender, filed for insolvency in March.

