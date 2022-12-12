Libyan oil production at 1.2 mln barrels per day, oil minister says















KUWAIT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Libya is producing about 1.2 million barrels per day of oil, oil minister Mohamed Oun told reporters on the sidelines of an OAPEC meeting on Monday.

"We hope to return to 2010 levels, which was 1.6 million bpd, within two or three years," he added.

He added that he hoped that Libya's decision to lift force majeure on oil and gas exploration, which was announced last week, would encourage foreign oil companies to return to the country.

