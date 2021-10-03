Libyan unity govt, NOC say they will build new refinery

Libya's unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah looks on at Libya's mission to the United Nations in New York, U.S. July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols

TRIPOLI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Libya's unity government and the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday they would build a new refinery in the south that was originally planned in 1980.

The refinery at Sebha would be run by NOC subsidiary Zallaf and produce cooking gas, jet fuel and other products including 1.4 million litres a day of petrol and 1.1 million litres a day of diesel.

A feasibility study was initially carried out in 1987 and was renewed last year by Britain's Petrofac. The project will cost $500 million to $600 million and take up to three years to complete, Zallaf said.

"The financial coverage is ready for this project and the specifications and technical designs are ready with NOC," said Abdulhamid Dbeibah, prime minister in Libya's unity government, at the announcement in Tripoli.

