Libya's GNU to replace NOC chief Sanalla
TRIPOLI, July 12 (Reuters) - Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) has decided to replace the National Oil Corp board and Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, a GNU source said on Tuesday, confirming widespread reports on social media and in local press.
GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has issued a decision to replace Sanalla with Farhat Bengdara, who was the central bank governor before Libya's 2011 revolution.
