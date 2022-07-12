Libya's GNU to replace NOC chief Sanalla

Mustafa Sanalla, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief speaks to the media before the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

TRIPOLI, July 12 (Reuters) - Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) has decided to replace the National Oil Corp board and Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, a GNU source said on Tuesday, confirming widespread reports on social media and in local press.

GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has issued a decision to replace Sanalla with Farhat Bengdara, who was the central bank governor before Libya's 2011 revolution.

