Libya's National Oil Corp net revenues at $1.9 bln in October - statement

The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation's (NOC) total oil revenues reached around $1.9 billion in October, up from $1.6 billion in September, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gas and condensate revenues amounted to $34.3 million while Crude oil revenues amounted to $1.8 billion, NOC added.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami. Editing by Jane Merriman

