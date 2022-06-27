Libya's NOC: Egypt's Petrojet to return to work in the country after 11 years

A general view of Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company "PETROJET" logo along a highway of Alexandria, Egypt December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

June 27 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday that Egypt's Petrojet will return to work in the country's energy sector after 11 years, according to a post on NOC's Facebook page.

The announcement came after a virtual meeting between NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla with Petrojet Chairman Waleed Lotfy.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chris Reese

