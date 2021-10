A view shows the oil port of Es Sider, Libya, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation has brought an oil spill at the al-Mabrook reservoir under control, it said on Sunday. The leak occurred from a tanker on Friday, it said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Writing by Shakeel Ahmad Editing by David Goodman

