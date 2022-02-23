1 minute read
Libya's NOC says bad weather conditions disrupting country's oil exports
CAIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday that bad weather conditions are disrupting the country's oil exports, a statement published on the company's website said.
The statement added that the country's production of crude might decrease if these conditions lasted for more than three days.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese
