Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Libya's NOC says bad weather conditions disrupting country's oil exports

1 minute read

The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CAIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday that bad weather conditions are disrupting the country's oil exports, a statement published on the company's website said.

The statement added that the country's production of crude might decrease if these conditions lasted for more than three days.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters