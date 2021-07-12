Limetree Bay refinery files for Chapter 11 - court filing

Installations of the Limetree Bay petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

July 12 (Reuters) - Limetree Bay Services, the owner of the struggling St. Croix refinery, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, according to a court filing.

The company's owner said it had between one and 49 creditors, assets between $1 million and $10 million, and liabilities of less than $50,000, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The St. Croix refinery was restarted in February in a bid to take advantage of growing demand for lower-sulfur fuels and its Caribbean location.

However, the 210,000-barrel-per-day facility suffered several setbacks since restarting in February. In May, nearby communities were sprayed with a petroleum mist and residents complained of odors and breathing problems. read more

The incidents attracted the attention of U.S. regulators, who forced the facility to shut and take corrective actions, including additional air monitoring.

Reporting by David Gaffen; editing by Richard Pullin

