Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Limetree Bay refinery to shut due to severe financial constraints

1 minute read

Installations of the Limetree Bay petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

June 21 (Reuters) - Limetree Bay Energy will suspend plans to restart its 210,000 barrel per day refinery in St. Croix indefinitely due to severe financial restraints, the company said Monday.

Limetree has been unable to secure necessary funding to restart the plant, and will lay off approximately 271 employees effective September 19, the company said.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for us, and we are truly saddened to announce suspension of our restart plans for the refinery,” said Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay’s chief executive officer in a statement.

The refinery will begin preparations for an extended shutdown, including purging gases from all of the units and removing any residual oil and products in the lines.

The oil storage terminal will not be affected by the decision to suspend operations.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:38 PM UTCGulf states will take at least 10 years to end oil dependence - Moody's

Countries in the oil-exporting Gulf will remain heavily dependent on hydrocarbon production for at least the next ten years as efforts to diversify economies have made limited progress since the 2014-2015 oil price shock, Moody's said.

EnergyChina cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for private refiners - document, sources
EnergyFinal Exxon AGM tally lifts ex-MetLife chairman to board, seals activist win
EnergyJapan pledges $10 bln financial support for Asia's energy transition
EnergyChina launches crude oil options open to foreign traders