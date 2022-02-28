Linde announces up to $10 billion share buyback, dividend raise

Linde Group logo is seen at its headquarters in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. Picture taken on August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Linde (LIN.N), , the world's largest industrial gas company, on Monday announced a share buyback programme of up to $10 billion and a 10%-increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.17 apiece.

"In 2021, Linde again generated record cash flow," incoming Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said. "Our capital allocation priorities are to maintain a strong balance sheet, invest in high-quality growth opportunities and continue our track record of paying and annually increasing the dividend.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

