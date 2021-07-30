Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Linde hikes 2021 earnings guidance for the second time this year

A truck operated by Germany's Linde Group waits for helium to be loaded at Weil Group's helium plant near Mankota, Saskatchewan, Canada onJune 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rod Nickel

July 30 (Reuters) - Linde (LIN.N), , the world's largest industrial gas company, on Friday raised its full-year guidance for the second time this year, citing higher pricing and strong volumes across all segments as well as a rebound in its cyclical businesses.

The U.S.-German group, a leading supplier of oxygen to hospitals worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, now expects adjusted earnings per share to rise 23-25% year-on-year, versus previous guidance for a 17-19% increase.

While healthcare and electronics remained strong in the second quarter, cyclical segments such as manufacturing, metals, and chemicals and refining all also saw double-digit growth, the company said, helped by a post-lockdown economic rebound.

Industrial gas producers tend to have significantly lower exposure to fluctuations in the wider economy due to their long-term contracts, monthly fixed fees and rental income for cylinders.

But with Linde's more cyclical businesses accounting for 62% of the group sales, a broader rebound could significantly lift the company's earnings, it said.

The group's second-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.70, above the $2.54 forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv, and beating its own guidance of $2.50-$2.55.

For the third quarter, Linde expects adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.60 to $2.70, up 21% to 26% year-on-year, and 34% to 39% above the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019.

Linde had already hiked its 2021 earnings outlook in May, as a strong performance in its healthcare business helped it beat first-quarter forecasts.

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Jagoda Darla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey

