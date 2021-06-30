Listing among options for Engie's services business sale-CEO

The logo of Engie is seen on central court at Roland-Garros stadium during the 2020 French tennis Open in Paris, France, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - All options for the sale of Equans, the newly-created services unit of French energy group Engie (ENGIE.PA), are on the table, including a possible listing, Chief Executive Catherine MacGregor said on Wednesday.

MacGregor also told journalists that the sale was attracting strong interest from industrial investors as well as from private equity buyers.

Engie had yet to decide whether it would keep a stake in Equans, she added.

Engie is trying to simplify its structure by selling off some activities to concentrate on others such as renewable energy, streamlining its sprawling structure.

Reporting by Benjami Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

