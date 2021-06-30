Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Listing among options for Engie's services business sale-CEO

1 minute read

The logo of Engie is seen on central court at Roland-Garros stadium during the 2020 French tennis Open in Paris, France, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - All options for the sale of Equans, the newly-created services unit of French energy group Engie (ENGIE.PA), are on the table, including a possible listing, Chief Executive Catherine MacGregor said on Wednesday.

MacGregor also told journalists that the sale was attracting strong interest from industrial investors as well as from private equity buyers.

Engie had yet to decide whether it would keep a stake in Equans, she added.

Engie is trying to simplify its structure by selling off some activities to concentrate on others such as renewable energy, streamlining its sprawling structure.

Reporting by Benjami Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:04 PM UTCU.S. natural gas producers hope customers will pay more for 'green gas'

U.S. natural gas producers hope climate-conscious electric utilities and gas exporters will pay a premium for what they say is "greener gas" that has been certified as coming from low-emission operations or from renewable sources such as landfills.

EnergyU.S. Farm Belt lawmakers introduce bills to boost biofuel industry
EnergyOPEC+ may extend oil supply cuts amid warning of glut, sources say
EnergyEU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions
EnergyOil to sustain surprise rally despite Iran, third COVID-19 wave threat