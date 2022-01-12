Lithuania terminates state-owned railways contract to transport Belarus potash

VILNIUS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lithuania's government on Wednesday terminated the agreement signed by the state-run railway to transport potash from sanctions-hit Belarus from Feb. 1, signalling its wish that Belarus ceases using Lithuania to export the crop nutrient.

"This is just first step towards stopping potash transport", transport minister Marius Skuodis told reporters after the government meeting.

The 2018 railways agreement goes against national security interests, which is legal grounds for its termination, the government said.

Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of the potassium salt, which plays a vital role in crop health, uses Lithuania's Klaipeda port to export the Minsk's main foreign currency earner.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.