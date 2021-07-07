Little progress seen in Texas refinery lockout talks

United Steelworkers (USW) union members picket outside Exxon Mobil's oil refinery amid a contract dispute in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. Exxon locked out the plant's about 650 union-represented employees citing fears of a strike. REUTERS/Erwin Seba/File Photo

HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and United Steelworkers (USW) said little progress was made in talks on Tuesday between company and union negotiators to end a nine-week lockout of 650 workers at a Beaumont, Texas refinery and lube oil plant.

Exxon made counter offers to proposals offered by USW Local 12-243, which represents workers at the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lube oil plant, said Hoot Landry, USW International representative.

"They made five counters, one was moving in the right direction," Landry said.

Exxon spokesperson Sarah Nordin confirmed the meeting.

"The company's bargaining team met with the union today," Nordin said. "After discussion, both sides remain far apart. The company's current offer remains available for a vote by the membership."

Exxon locked out the workers on May 1, citing the risk of a strike.

The USW has said the company’s last proposal requires its members to give up long-standing seniority and would create a separate contract for workers in the lube oil plant from that for workers in the refinery.

Exxon has said the proposal would give it flexibility to be profitable in low-margin environments.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Stephen Coates

