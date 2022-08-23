Lloyds Banking Group finalises leadership revamp

Charlie Nunn, chief executive officer of HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking division speaks during an interview in London, Britain February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) Chief Executive Charlie Nunn has completed a revamp of the executive committee at the British lender, with a brace of new hires to head up its consumer relationships and corporate and institutional banking units.

Lloyds has appointed former Barclays (BARC.L) executive Jayne Opperman to lead the Consumer Relationships business unit, while ex-MUFG executive John Winter will head up Corporate & Institutional Banking, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Winter will join Lloyds on Sept. 1, while Opperman is expected to take up her position later this year.

The appointments complete a shake-up of Lloyds' top team and internal structure by Nunn, who took the helm at the bank last year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers, editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.