LNG producer Novatek's 2021 net income soars to $5.8 bln

A participant walks past a stand of Russian gas producer Novatek during the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Novatek (NVTK.MM), Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), on Wednesday reported a more than fivefold increase in full-year net income to almost 433 billion roubles ($5.8 billion) thanks to rising oil and gas prices.

Total revenue for 2021 rose to 1.16 trillion roubles, up 63% from 2020.

($1 = 75.0040 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Oksana Kobzeva and Maria Kiselyova

