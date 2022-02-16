1 minute read
LNG producer Novatek's 2021 net income soars to $5.8 bln
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Novatek (NVTK.MM), Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), on Wednesday reported a more than fivefold increase in full-year net income to almost 433 billion roubles ($5.8 billion) thanks to rising oil and gas prices.
Total revenue for 2021 rose to 1.16 trillion roubles, up 63% from 2020.
($1 = 75.0040 roubles)
