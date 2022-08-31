LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in the coming weeks.

Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon, are updated below.

Some tankers heading for Belgium and Britain may be loading at the terminal. Those expected to load are indicated with an (L).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Those likely to perform ship-to-ship transfers are indicated with (STS). Tankers that have docked are indicated with (A).

For the Reuters LNG guide, click here:

Sources: Ports, AIS Live ship tracking, Refinitiv Eikon data.

(^) Partial unload

(*) Arrival date estimated based on flows data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.