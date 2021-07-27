London judges re-open $6.9 bln Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP

The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - A 200,000-strong Brazilian claimant group has resurrected a 5 billion pound ($6.9 billion) English lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP (BHP.AX), (BHPB.L) over a 2015 dam rupture that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster. In a u-turn, London's Court of Appeal said on Tuesday it would allow the case to be re-opened and granted permission for an appeal against a lower court decision that struck out the lawsuit as an abuse of process last November. read more Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.