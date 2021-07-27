Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

London judges re-open $6.9 bln Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP

1 minute read

The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - A 200,000-strong Brazilian claimant group has resurrected a 5 billion pound ($6.9 billion) English lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP (BHP.AX), (BHPB.L) over a 2015 dam rupture that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

In a u-turn, London's Court of Appeal said on Tuesday it would allow the case to be re-opened and granted permission for an appeal against a lower court decision that struck out the lawsuit as an abuse of process last November. read more

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 8:53 AM UTCOil steadies as tight supply outweighs virus spread

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as investors bet tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any impact on demand from surging COVID-19 cases worldwide.

EnergyIberdrola, EIB sign green loan deal for Spanish power networks
EnergyTexas power grid sees record-breaking demand during heatwave
EnergyChevron Phillips Chemical failed to report imports of 18 toxic chemicals, letters show
EnergyIraq wants American firm to replace Exxon, prime minister says