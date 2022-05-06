Lotos refinery processing oil for Germany's Leuna, Polish minister says

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Gdansk refinery, owned by Poland's Grupa Lotos (LTSP.WA), is processing oil for TotalEnergies Leuna refinery in Germany, to help its Western neighbour cut the use of Russian crude, Poland's climate minister said.

Under pressure to reduce its dependence on Russian energy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Germany has said it could wean itself off Russian oil by the end of the year. Last month, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said during a visit to Warsaw he hoped his country would, within days, find an alternative to Russian oil. read more "We're in a very intense dialog to support German diversification efforts," Poland's climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Friday. "Gdansk refinery is already processing oil for Leuna refinery as it can process many different types of crude." The European Commission this week proposed a ban on Russian oil this week that would take effect in six months. read more

Moskwa said Poland and Germany were in talks to coordinate and integrate refining operations and crude supplies to both countries to become fully independent from supplies of Russian crude. "Germany will get all support they expect from us," Moskwa said.

Potentially, German refiners could also use some of the capacity at Naftoport, Poland's oil terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea.

The terminal, linked to a pipeline system that allows the shipping of crude via Poland to Germany, has a capacity of 36 million tons of oil per year, above the needs of Polish refiners that process some 27 million tons per year.

"Naftoport has some potential to increase supplies for German partners based on existing agreements," a spokesperson for Poland's state owned oil pipeline operator PERN said in an email. PERN is a majority owner of Naftoport.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

