Low-carbon hydrogen can help reduce energy price spikes - EU's Simson

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson delivers a speech on the State of the Energy Union, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 24, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Establishing a role for low-carbon hydrogen in Europe's economies can help guard against the kind of energy price spikes currently rippling through the bloc's power markets, European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

"I believe hydrogen can play an important role to reduce such price spikes in the future by helping to reduce demand and enabling large scale storage," Simson said at an event in Brussels.

The European Union and several international companies are pushing for investment to develop green hydrogen, made by splitting water molecules with renewable electricity, in the hope it can replace polluting fuel in heavy industry.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.