Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June fell to 250 lots, or 25,000 tonnes, their lowest since 2008, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed on Thursday.

The contract expired at $585.25 a tonne, up from $563.25 a tonne at the May expiry, when deliveries were at 3,320 lots.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.