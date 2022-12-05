Lukoil's Romanian refinery has alternative crude supplies-Energy Min

Companies NK Lukoil PAO Follow















BUCHAREST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Romania's Petrotel Lukoil refinery, owned by Russia's Lukoil (LKOH.MM) has found alternative fuel supplies and its petrol stations will not be affected by a ban on Russian imports, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Monday.

A European Union embargo from Dec. 5 is banning European buyers from purchasing and transporting Russian oil.

"At the latest meeting Lukoil has assured us, alongside the other two (refineries) that it has alternative sources both for crude and oil products and that it will not have problems supplying the refinery and petrol stations," Popescu said.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish











