Lula bashes Petrobras dividends, says firm invested 'almost nothing'

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday criticized Petroleo Brasileiro SA's (PETR4.SA) dividend payouts and said the company should have invested more in the country's growth.

His remarks came as the firm on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 38% surge in fourth-quarter earnings and said it would pay 35.8 billion reais in dividends for the period, taking last year's total to 215.8 billion reais ($41.48 billion).

"We cannot accept the idea of today's news that Petrobras delivered more than 215 billion reais in dividends," Lula said at an event.

He stressed the oil giant should have invested "half" of its annual dividends in Brazil's economic growth, saying that money could have been injected into the country's naval and oil & gas industries.

The final multi-billionaire payout may still be reduced as Petrobras' board of directors also approved a proposal to shareholders to retain roughly 6.5 billion reais of the fourth- quarter dividend to create a cash reserve for the company.

Petrobras last year leapfrogged oil majors in dividends, boosting the government's coffers specially ahead of the local presidential election, which former President Jair Bolsonaro lost to Lula.

Under Bolsonaro, the federal government - which is by far Petrobras' largest shareholder - sent a letter to the company and other state-run enterprises asking them to increase dividends to finance extra federal spending.

"Instead of investing, Petrobras decided to bestow minority shareholders with 215 billion reais. How much was their investment? Almost nothing!" Lula said, despite the government getting a large amount the firm's dividends itself.

($1 = 5.2021 reais)

