Lundin Energy to raise dividend by 25% as oil, gas prices surge

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil firm Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST) will raise its dividend for 2021 by 25% after its third-quarter operating profit almost trippled from a year ago, the company said on Friday.

Lundin's earnings before before interest and tax (EBIT) for July-September rose to $1.07 billion from $362.3 million a year ago, helped by record quarterly output and rising oil and gas prices.

