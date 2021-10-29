Energy
Lundin Energy to raise dividend by 25% as oil, gas prices surge
OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swedish independent oil firm Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST) will raise its dividend for 2021 by 25% after its third-quarter operating profit almost trippled from a year ago, the company said on Friday.
Lundin's earnings before before interest and tax (EBIT) for July-September rose to $1.07 billion from $362.3 million a year ago, helped by record quarterly output and rising oil and gas prices.
Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik
