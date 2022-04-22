Luxembourg worried about problems at EDF nuclear plant near border - Le Parisien

A general view shows the four cooling towers and the reactors of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Cattenom, France, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Two Luxembourg government ministers have written to French nuclear authority ASN to request information about problems with corrosion at an EDF (EDF.PA) nuclear plant near the Luxembourg border, French daily Le Parisien reported on Friday, quoting energy news wire Montel.

The ASN, asked about Luxembourg's concerns, did not comment on the issue but confirmed that corossion was found at the Cattenom 3 reactor in northern France, about 10 kilometres from the Luxembourg border.

French front-curve power prices have been on an upward trend since Tuesday, after EDF published a document confirming corrosion problems on several reactors. The front-year 2023 baseload reaching a new contract high of 258.25 euros/MWh Friday.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq

