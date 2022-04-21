Lyondell Basell to shutter Houston oil refinery in 2023

HOUSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Lyondell Basell Industries (LYB.N) will permanently close its Houston crude oil refinery by the end of 2023, the company said on Thursday.

The decision comes after two failed attempts to sell the plant and the closing of five U.S. refineries in the last two years. Refining until recently has been beset by high costs and low margins.

"After thoroughly analyzing our options, we have determined that exiting the refining business by the end of next year is the best strategic and financial path forward," said Ken Lane, interim chief executive.

The refinery, which makes gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, will remain in operation and the company will continue to seek potential transactions and/or alternatives for the about 700-acre site on the Houston Ship Channel.

The company earlier took a $264 million impairment charge as part of its decision to exit refining. In the past 10 years, Lyondell has twice mounted efforts to sell the 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery but failed to conclude a deal.

Lyondell said the refinery, once the anchor of its supply chain as a regional chemical company, no longer fit with its global petrochemical production.

Increasing pressure for emissions reduction, or decarbonization, also weighed on the company, Lane said.

"While this was a difficult decision, our exit of the refining business advances the company's decarbonization goals, and the site's prime location gives us more options for advancing our future strategic objectives, including circularity," Lane said.

Circularity refers to efforts by plastics manufacturers to increase spare finished plastics from landfills and return them to the supply chain for chemical plants.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

