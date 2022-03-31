Lyondell Houston refinery increasing production after upset -sources

An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries (LYB.N) is increasing production at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday after stabilizing operations following a malfunction that affected multiple units, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Lyondell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said there was an operational upset at the refinery at 2:15 p.m. CDT (1915 GMT) on Wednesday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

