Lyondell Houston refinery increasing production after upset -sources
HOUSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries (LYB.N) is increasing production at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday after stabilizing operations following a malfunction that affected multiple units, said sources familiar with plant operations.
Lyondell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said there was an operational upset at the refinery at 2:15 p.m. CDT (1915 GMT) on Wednesday.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
