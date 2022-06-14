Lyondell Houston refinery shuts coker after fire -sources

June 14 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB.N) shut the larger of two cokers at its 263,776-barrel-per-day Houston refinery following a fire on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

It was unclear on Tuesday whether the fire on the 57,000-bpd 737 coker would lead to a closure of the refinery, the sources said. The refinery can operate at a reduced production level with only one coker.

In a message posted to an on-line community warning system, Lyondell said it was responding to a fire within a unit at 6:31 a.m. CDT (1131 GMT) and there was no release of material. At 6:56 a.m., the company declared an all-clear.

In an emailed statement, Lyondell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said all personnel were accounted for and no injuries were reported. The company has begun an investigation into the fire.

Lyondell announced in April it planned to permanently shut the refinery by the end of 2023, having failed to find a buyer for the plant.

Sources have told Reuters that Lyondell would permanently close the refinery ahead of the December 2023 deadline if one of several major production units, which includes the cokers, is shut and cannot be quickly returned to production.

Gray did not immediately respond to a question about the fire's possible impact on the timing of the refinery's permanent closure.

An early closure of the refinery because of the coker outage could heighten the risk of fuel shortages in the United States and pressure fuel prices, already sky-high due to the economy's recovery from the pandemic and disrupted global flows following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

At least five refineries shut during the pandemic, leaving the United States structurally short of capacity for the first time in decades. read more

The U.S. also faces a well-above-average hurricane season this year, with about half the refining capacity along the Gulf Coast.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units to either feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler

