Lyondell plans to operate Houston refinery above 90% of capacity in Q1 2022 -CFO

HOUSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries (LYB.N) plans to operate its Houston refinery above 90% of its capacity of 263,776 barrels per day (bpd) during the first quarter of 2022, said Chief Financial Officer Michael McMurry on Friday.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the refinery ran at 101% of its capacity on the recovery in demand for motor fuels compared to 2020, the company said in a statement accompanying its fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

