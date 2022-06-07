Lyondell would shut Houston oil refinery early on major equipment failure, sources say

HOUSTON, June 7 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries (LYB.N) is planning to shut its Houston oil refinery by the end of next year but that closure could come more quickly if an equipment failure hits major units, according to two people familiar with the company's operations, heightening stresses on U.S. refining capacity and fuel prices.

In April, the chemical maker said it would cease operating the 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery by the end of 2023, exiting motor fuels production, citing the cost of needed overhauls.

A premature shutdown - due to a major equipment failure - could heighten the risk of fuel shortages in the United States. The economy's recovery from pandemic and changing global flows from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed motor fuel prices to record levels.

Lyondell did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

At least five oil-processing plants also shut during the pandemic, leaving the United States structurally short of capacity for the first time in decades. The U.S. also faces a well-above average hurricane season this year with about half the refining capacity along the Gulf Coast. read more

Lyondell's more than 100-year-old Houston plant can produce 89,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline, 44,500 bpd of jet fuel and 92,600 bpd of diesel, according to U.S. government data.

The refinery's major units are its two crude distillation units (CDUs), two cokers, gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), sulfur recovery units, and certain hydrotreaters, the people familiar with its operations said.

The refinery sits on 700 acres along the Houston Ship Channel. Its position on higher, inland ground is less vulnerable to impacts from hurricanes than other plants that sit on the coastline.

It remained in operation through Hurricane Harvey in 2017 because of its high elevation even as rival plants shut due to flooding from the several feet of rain that fell on the Gulf Coast over several days.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill

