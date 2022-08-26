Macron says confident about France's energy supply this winter

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting on education at the amphitheater of the Sorbonne University in Paris, France August 25, 2022. Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS

ALGIERS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was confident over France's energy supply this winter, adding the country was less dependent on Russian gas than other EU countries.

"The Franco-Algerian cooperation in gas is not a game changer", he added during a visit to the gas-rich North African country.

