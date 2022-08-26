1 minute read
Macron says confident about France's energy supply this winter
ALGIERS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was confident over France's energy supply this winter, adding the country was less dependent on Russian gas than other EU countries.
"The Franco-Algerian cooperation in gas is not a game changer", he added during a visit to the gas-rich North African country.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon
