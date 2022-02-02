Maire Tecnimont deal option resurfaces for struggling Saipem - sources

Saipem CEO Francesco Caio, seen here in his former role as chief executive of Poste Italiane in Italy, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/file photo/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A plan to combine struggling Saipem with engineering group Maire Tecnimont (MTCM.MI) has resurfaced as Saipem and its main shareholders review a range of options after an unexpected profit warning, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The idea of merging the two Italian companies to create a national engineering champion servicing the energy industry first emerged several years ago but was shelved after meeting resistance from government authorities.

Top management at state lender Cassa Depositi and Prestiti (CDP) has been having another look at the plan and recent developments might serve as a catalyst to revive it, one of the sources said.

Saipem, controlled by energy group Eni and Treasury-owned CDP, has warned that it expects to post a 2021 loss of more than one third of the company's equity and that it might need additional funding. read more

The warning puts pressure on Francesco Caio, who took over as Saipem CEO only last May and was forced to rip up a financial outlook issued in October, blaming higher costs and delays at its onshore business unit and offshore wind projects.

The main options on the table revolve around a capital increase of more than 1 billion euros and debt rescheduling measures, one of the sources said, adding a tie-up with Maire Tecnimont was complex and would require more time.

With Saipem's market capitalisation having dwindled to 1.3 billion euros, raising sufficient cash from selling shares has become more onerous.

Maire Tecnimont, which is 66% controlled by the Di Amato family, is present in 45 countries focusing on building plants for the petrochemicals, refining and fertilizer industries.

Saipem, Eni and CDP declined to comment. Maire Tecnimont was not immediately available for a comment.

CDP, which controls 12.5% of Saipem, is holding a special board meeting later on Wednesday to review what can be done to support a company that employs 32,000 people and operates in 60 countries.

The Saipem board was meeting again on Wednesday to continue discussions after Monday's profit warning, which at one point pushed Saipem shares to their lowest point since 1992.

At 1335 GMT, Saipem shares were down 0.8%.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Stephen Jewkes, and Valentina Za, Editing by Keith Weir and Bernadette Baum

