Malaysia end-June palm stocks hit 9-month high as output, imports grow

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches at a factory in Tanjung Karang, Malaysia August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

  • June data mostly within market expectations
  • Production rose for 4th month, but at a lower rate
  • Imports jumped 27%, offsetting a rebound in exports

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles expanded to a nine-month high of 1.61 million tonnes at end-June, as rising production and imports offset a sharp rebound in exports, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.

Inventories at the world's second-largest producer rose 2.82% on-month to their highest since last September, MPOB data showed. MYPOMS-TPO

Crude palm oil production grew 2.21% to 1.61 million tonnes from May, up for a fourth consecutive month. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Planters have been putting in efforts to collect loose palm oil fruits to boost yield amid the peak production season, but output remain constrained by a labour shortage that have been aggravated by pandemic-induced border closures.

Data showed production increasing at a lower rate compared with estimates of 3%-6% output growth, while demand was in line with market expectations, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Exports in June jumped 11.84% to 1.42 million tonnes, after dropping 6% in the prior month, according to MPOB data.

Imports spiked 27% from May numbers, much higher than anticipated and an indication that the market is tight, analysts and traders said.

Domestic consumption saw a 38% decline. It was expected to drop after Ramadan festival and COVID-19 curbs also hurt consumption, Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories rising 7.5% from May-end to 1.69 million tonnes, production climbing 7% and exports jumping 10%.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for June (volumes in tonnes) :

* Indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

