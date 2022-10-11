Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks up 10.54% m/m at 2.32 mln t - MPOB















Oct, 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 10.54% from the month before to 2.32 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production gained 2.59%% from August to 1.77 million tonnes, while palm oil exports ticked up 9.25% to 1.42 million tonnes, the industry regulator said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories swelling to a near three-year high of 2.27 million tonnes. Production was pegged at 1.76 million tonnes while exports were seen at 1.41 million tonnes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.